MTN SIM Sales Have Resumed

I just received a text from MTN NG that they’ve resumed the sales of New MTN SIM cards and there’s a list of selected SIM activation stores.

We are delighted to inform you that SIM card sales have commenced in some select MTN stores.

Simply walk into any of the stores listed below to buy and activate your SIM.

Thank you for choosing MTN

To make your experience at our store seamless and make the process faster, please be kind to come with the following:

1. Your National Identity Number (NIN) is mandatory by law for registering and activating your new SIM.

2. In addition, please come along with any one of these valid, government issued IDs:

i. Your NIN slip

ii. Your Voter’s Card

iii. Your Driver’s License

iv. Your international passport.

SIM registration cannot be done by proxy.

If you do not yet have a NIN, please click on this link Enrolment Centres – CUSTOMER NIN CAPTURE (mtnonline.com) to find the nearest enrollment center

We look forward to seeing you, and welcoming you to the Yello Family soon!

Here is a list of Lagos SIM activation stores below

MTN Plaza

LAGOS

MTN Plaza Falomo Roundabout.

MTN Connect Silverbird

LAGOS

Silverbird Galleria: 133. Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

MTN Service Centre Yhello City

LAGOS

1267 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ikoyi Sc

LAGOS

4, Aromire Avenue Ikoyi.

MTN Shop

LAGOS

23 LEKKI EPE EXPRESS WAY ROYAL CEDAR PLAZA AJIWE AJAH OPPOSITE FIDELITY BANK.

MTN Shop

LAGOS

39, BALE ADEYEMO STREET, BOUNDARY AJEGUNLE.

MTN Shop

LAGOS

26 ADMIRALTY WAY, LEKKI PHASE 1 (OPPOSITE DOMINO PIZZA).

MTN Shop

LAGOS

28 IRE AKARI ESTATE ISOLO.

MTN Shop

LAGOS

15 OSOLO WAY AJAO ESTATE MUSHIN.

MTN Shop

LAGOS

92 MUSHIN ROAD ISOLO.

MTN Shop

LAGOS

30 ALABA INT’L MARKET ROAD, OJO.

ELRUSON NETWORK SERVICES

LAGOS

GOD’S FAVOUR PLAZA, BY GTB ASPAMDA MAIN GATE, OJO.

MTN Shop

LAGOS

40 ARAROMI STREET OSHODI, LAGOS.



Source: https://www.mtnonline.com/sim/