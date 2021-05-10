MTN SIM Sales Have Resumed

I just received a text from MTN NG that they’ve resumed the sales of New MTN SIM cards and there’s a list of selected SIM activation stores.
We are delighted to inform you that SIM card sales have commenced in some select MTN stores.
Simply walk into any of the stores listed below to buy and activate your SIM.
Thank you for choosing MTN
To make your experience at our store seamless and make the process faster, please be kind to come with the following:
1. Your National Identity Number (NIN) is mandatory by law for registering and activating your new SIM.
2. In addition, please come along with any one of these valid, government issued IDs:
i. Your NIN slip
ii. Your Voter’s Card
iii. Your Driver’s License
iv. Your international passport.
SIM registration cannot be done by proxy.
If you do not yet have a NIN, please click on this link Enrolment Centres – CUSTOMER NIN CAPTURE (mtnonline.com) to find the nearest enrollment center
We look forward to seeing you, and welcoming you to the Yello Family soon!
Here is a list of Lagos SIM activation stores below
MTN Plaza
LAGOS
MTN Plaza Falomo Roundabout.
MTN Connect Silverbird
LAGOS
Silverbird Galleria: 133. Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.
MTN Service Centre Yhello City
LAGOS
1267 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Ikoyi Sc
LAGOS
4, Aromire Avenue Ikoyi.
MTN Shop
LAGOS
23 LEKKI EPE EXPRESS WAY ROYAL CEDAR PLAZA AJIWE AJAH OPPOSITE FIDELITY BANK.
MTN Shop
LAGOS
39, BALE ADEYEMO STREET, BOUNDARY AJEGUNLE.
MTN Shop
LAGOS
26 ADMIRALTY WAY, LEKKI PHASE 1 (OPPOSITE DOMINO PIZZA).
MTN Shop
LAGOS
28 IRE AKARI ESTATE ISOLO.
MTN Shop
LAGOS
15 OSOLO WAY AJAO ESTATE MUSHIN.
MTN Shop
LAGOS
92 MUSHIN ROAD ISOLO.
MTN Shop
LAGOS
30 ALABA INT’L MARKET ROAD, OJO.
ELRUSON NETWORK SERVICES
LAGOS
GOD’S FAVOUR PLAZA, BY GTB ASPAMDA MAIN GATE, OJO.
MTN Shop
LAGOS
40 ARAROMI STREET OSHODI, LAGOS.
Source: https://www.mtnonline.com/sim/