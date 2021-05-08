Muhammadu Buhari Road Signage Defaced In Owerri, Imo State (Photos)

The anger, the resentment is real. People of South East and Imo State in particular, do not want to see with their eyes, anything that connects with the president, Gen. M. Buhari anywhere in and around their state.

There has been reports of defacement of any public utility or signage that bears the name of Muhammadu Buhari, even right from the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha, who at one time commissioned a road he rehabilitated and renamed to Muhammadu Buhari road only for the signage to be destroyed barely 24 hours after.

Seen below is a road sign for one of the recently reconstructed roads by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Federal Secretariat-World Bank road.



https://naijatell.com/41133/muhammadu-buhari-road-signage-defaced-in-owerri-imo-state/