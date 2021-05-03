MultiChoice has added YouTube app support to its DStv Explora Ultra, allowing subscribers to access the popular streaming platform directly on their decoder.

YouTube joins a number of streaming services and apps available on the Explora Ultra, including Showmax, Box Office, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Joox.

“DStv subscribers can now watch YouTube, where every day people watch over a billion hours of video, including music videos, short and documentary films, live streams and video blogs,” MultiChoice said.

The Explora Ultra’s Discovery And Launch protocol (DIAL) will enable viewers to play YouTube videos from a second device – like a smartphone – directly onto the TV without any pairing process required.

“This makes it easier to watch shared or archived content from a secondary device of choice,” MultiChoice said.

To access YouTube on the Explora Ultra, a subscriber must have an active DStv subscription, pay the access fee, and have a high-speed and stable Internet connection.

The YouTube app can be accessed by selecting the Apps button on the DStv remote.

DStv subscribers will also be able to watch content on the recently launched YouTube channel SuperSport Schools, which offers live streams, highlights, and profiles of school sports.

MultiChoice wants to make DStv a one-stop entertainment shop for customers and is doing this through agreements with major OTT players to bring their services to the DStv platform.



https://naihaps.com/multichoice-adds-youtube-app-support-to-its-dstv-explora-ultra/?amp