A twitter user took to his handle to tweet about his father seen captured by kidnappers at his work place in mowe, ogun State

He tweeted saying…

My dad has been kidnapped since Saturday evening at his work place at Mowe Ogun state, and the kidnappers are currently asking for the sum of 100 million or else he’ll be shot dead tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd of may!!! And the police are doing very little to help the situation.

Source: https://twitter.com/vanilar_xo/status/1389312077727256581?s=19