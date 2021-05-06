“My Employer Is Owing Me And He Doesn’t Want To Pay Me”

Good day to you all.

Last year, I started working for this man in his bet store..

I worked for four months.. during the 2nd month he paid me my first salary.. after that we went on to the 3rd month, I asked for my second salary, he started giving me excuses on how his shop rent is due and needed to pay it first, that I should wait and give him some time he would pay. I said okay.

Fourth month reached, nothing was happening, at the end of the fourth month. I stopped work, I ask him to pay me the rest salary before I continue..

This man keep posting me till now.

He just handed the shop to his brother to start managing, I met his brother, his brother told me he would pay me.. later I called the brother, the brother was like “I talked to my brother, he said he will be the one to pay you”

I feel he is trying hard not to pay me.

I called the oga, he keep busying my call until he blocked it..

I wanted to use the police but no money for police matter..

The manager has be threatening to arrest me if I try to take anything from the shop..

Please I need you help, how can I have the money back?