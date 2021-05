I had intentions of marrying her!.

I had intentions of growing old with her.

We love ourselves, but i wasnt too social for her liking.

We dated from our second semeste year one till finals!

I cant stop shading tears.

Uwa why na!

She called me this money with a sobbing voice “n……..i i have hiv am so sorry i left u…e is a bastard”

Am down!

Had she stay with me.