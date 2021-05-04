My Friend Is Blinded By Money And Gadgets In Her Relationship

There’s a friend of mine who doesn’t get enough attention from her man in her relationship. she’s always complained but he gives her same excuse “he’s hustling”. This time things went outta hand,after series of complaint he gave her the most savage replies. Telling her ” oh,you’re an ingrate, you’re mad, since its attention you want, you have lots of wooers, you can chat them up when I’m offline to keep you company, go and look for your Mr perfect”. It ended that way, the guy asked for a break up. My friend came running to me explaining that she only complained that he’s not giving her attention. But yet its break up he wants. I told my girl,this guy doesn’t deserve you. or are you blind? There are things a guy can and cannot say to his loved ones even when angry. Forget the guy.

my girl didn’t listen. she came to me again saying they’ve settled. That he’s apologised.

how did he apologise? by saying “oya,I’ll send you money in the morning” pls isn’t that insult? But no,my girl was smiling when she received the msg. she also said, he wants to get her a new phone that’s why he’s been acting that way. Tried explaining to her that self respect isn’t pride. Did I advice my friend wrongly ? she sees me like I hate her rn.