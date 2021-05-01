‘My Friend Was Caught Peeping At His Brother’s Wife In The Shower’

Good evening sir, my friend went to spend a week at his brother’s house so this morning when my friend’s brother has gone to work, the relative who is about 15yrs who stays with them caught my friend when he was peeping at his brother wife through the key hole when she was having her shower.

My friend has been begging this guy since morning He called me to narrate every thing to me. The relative is demanding android phone infinix hot8 or he will tell his brother and wife by Monday next week.

Please the money he is having in his account is just 15k please what should he do? I brought the matter here so we can suggest for him what to do please he does not want the trust his brother had for him to die.