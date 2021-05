Connect on Linked in

Dear nairalanders,

I just opened my E-mail and saw that I am supposed to attend a virtual training today, now my questions are:

1. What will happen if u don’t participate in the virtual training

2. Is it compulsory?

3. What of people that doesn’t have Android phone, because my n-power line dey inside kpako phone.

4. Can we miss some days and attend some days?

5. What next after the training

The E-mail is below