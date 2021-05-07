N-Power Announces Enrolment Process For Batch C

As a follow up update on earlier announcement on the enrolment process for the Batch C applicants for the #Npower programme, applicants should update their information on the National Social Investment Information Management System ( NASIMS) platform.

To date, this program has touched the lives of countless Nigerians and we are encouraged by the positive impact we are making as we continue with our broader vision of productively engaging our young people under the Social Investment Programmes.

In order to access the benefits of this batch, all applicants should check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to log in to the portal; Visit http://nasims.gov.ng to log into the applicant portal & update…



https://twitter.com/FMHDSD/status/1390580578911719426