N-Power Batch C Applicants Receive Congratulatory Messages

N-Power Batch C Breaking News: N-Power Batch C Applicants Recieve Congratulatory Messages

Reports reaching us this evening, is that some N-Power Batch C applicants, have started receiving congratulatory messages underneath their dashboard profile, under the “Verification” tab, after logging into their NASIMS portal.

(See attached screenshot as evidence).

The N-Power Batch C applicants were told to carry out a finger print biometric enrollment, on their dashboard.

N-Power Batch C Volunteers can use their smart phones or other mobile devices that has the fingerprint sensor feature to capture their fingerprint.

Alternatively N-Power Batch C Volunteers should immediately go to the cyber cafe or business centre for the biometric fingerprint scan.

This message congratulating the successful N-Power Batch C applicants, is coming just after the minister Honorable Sadiya Umar Farouq, told the press that the N-Power Batch C shortlisting process is at the concluding stage.

Once more congratulations to the successful N-Power Batch C Volunteers.