N-Power Batch C: Do Not Use A Mobile Phone To Complete The Biometrics

N-Power Batch C Shortlist: Reason Why You Cannot Use A Mobile Phone To Complete The Biometrics Process

Most N-Power Batch C applicants have been in a state of dilemma, between crossroads and confused on whether to use their mobile devices or to use a computer system or a laptop to complete the N-Power biometric fingerprint capture enrollment.

The answer to this million dollar question is a big NO N-Power Batch C applicants cannot use their mobile phone to carry out the N-Power biometric process.

Except the N-Power batch C applicant have an advanced highly sophisticated mobile phone connected with the fingerprint scanner like DigitalPersona 4500 Scanner, the type of fingerprint scanner used for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and NYSC registration and enrollment.

The Requirements for the N-Power biometric fingerprint according to N-Power/NASIMS are 32 bit installation or 64 bit installation as biometric fingerprint prerequisite. And also .NET Desktop Runtime.

This implies that an N-Power Batch C applicant would definitely need a desktop computer system or a laptop to complete N-Power fingerprint enrollment successfully.

An N-Power Batch C applicant can do this at the comfort of his or her home if the N-Power Batch C applicant have a laptop and a fingerprint scanner.