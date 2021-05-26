N-Power Batch C Included In 2021 Budget, To Commence Soon

N-Power Batch C is already captured in 2021 main budget.

Although this might not be the case for N-Power Batch A and N-Power Batch B, as external loan is imminent to finance the deficit budget to implement the N-EXIT program for the N-Power Batch A and N-Power Batch B exited volunteers.

The 1,000,000 N-Power Batch C scheme would kick off once the Budget for the two tranches/streams of the N-Power Batch C Program is approved by the Senate.

This was disclosed on Good Morning Nigeria on NTA International.