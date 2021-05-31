N-Power Batch C: Reason Why You Have Not Been Shortlisted Despite A High Score

N-Power Batch C Shortlist: Reason Why You Have Not Been Shortlisted Despite A High Score

After checking your dashboard, you got this message

“You have not yet been shortlisted for the verification stage, please check back later?”

Did you score over 60%, 70%, 80%, or even 90% and you are yet to receive a congratulatory message?

An N-Power Batch C applicant that have not received the congratulatory message should not fret, it only means that the N-Power Batch C applicant’s name has not been shortlisted yet.

This does not mean that the N-Power Batch C applicant will not be deployed or the N-Power Batch C applicant failed the test.

N-Power shortlisting is also done randomly to balance Geopolitical zone or states.

An N-Power Batch C applicant might see or hear that an N-Power Batch C applicant in Lagos did well and was not shortlisted by N-Power while another N-Power Batch C applicant that performed poorly in Benue was shortlisted.

All N-Power Batch C applicants should remember that names are still being uploaded by N-Power/NASIMS so a worried N-Power batch c applicant should relax and keep on checking his or her NASIMS/N-Power portal.

More congratulatory messages by NASIMS/N-Power are going to be released with time.