N-Power Batch C: Reason Why You Have Not Been Shortlisted Despite A High Score

N-Power Batch C Shortlist: Reason Why You Have Not Been Shortlisted Despite A High Score
After checking your dashboard, you got this message
“You have not yet been shortlisted for the verification stage, please check back later?”
Did you score over 60%, 70%, 80%, or even 90% and you are yet to receive a congratulatory message?
An N-Power Batch C applicant that have not received the congratulatory message should not fret, it only means that the N-Power Batch C applicant’s name has not been shortlisted yet.
This does not mean that the N-Power Batch C applicant will not be deployed or the N-Power Batch C applicant failed the test.
N-Power shortlisting is also done randomly to balance Geopolitical zone or states.
An N-Power Batch C applicant might see or hear that an N-Power Batch C applicant in Lagos did well and was not shortlisted by N-Power while another N-Power Batch C applicant that performed poorly in Benue was shortlisted.
All N-Power Batch C applicants should remember that names are still being uploaded by N-Power/NASIMS so a worried N-Power batch c applicant should relax and keep on checking his or her NASIMS/N-Power portal.
More congratulatory messages by NASIMS/N-Power are going to be released with time.