N-Power Batch C Shortlist: How To Complete The Biometrics Fingerprint Capture

N-Power Batch C Shortlist: How To Easily Complete The Biometrics Fingerprint Capture Enrollment

The following 7 steps are procedures an N-Power Batch C applicant is to carryout to complete his or her Biometric Fingerprint Capture Verification/Enrollment as a prerequisite for the N-Power shortlisting process.

Step 1: Once an N-Power Batch C applicant is able to access the dashboard the N-Power Batch C applicant should click on “Verification” tab.

Step 2: The N-Power Batch C applicant should Click on “Capture Your Fingerprint” near the fingerprint icon.

Step 3: The N-Power Batch C applicant should navigate to the new page “NASIMS (N-POWER) Biometric Client”. The N-Power Batch C applicant is expected to see the information (see attached image) below on the new page (https://nasimsbiometric.blob.core.windows.net/enrollment/Publish.htm)

Step 4: N-Power Batch C applicants are required to install this prerequisite separately before clicking the Install button:

Biometrics Prerequisite for either 32-bit Installation or 64-bit Installation

The following prerequisite is required and will be installed during the installation:

.NET Desktop Runtimes

If these components are already installed, the N-Power Batch C applicant can launch the application now.

Step 5: The N-Power Batch C applicant should click the install button to install the prerequisites and run the application.

It is recommended that N-Power Batch C applicants carry out this operation using a laptop or a desktop computer system, since the application runs on 34bit/64bit windows operating system.

Step 6: The N-Power Batch C applicant should click on “Install” to install the NASIMS N-Power Biometrics Prerequisite application on your computer or other high calibre device.

Step 7: After the installation, the N-Power Batch C applicant should click on “Launch” to run the application/software. Then the N-Power Batch C applicant should follow the onscreen prompts/instructions to capture his or her fingerprint and complete the N-Power Batch C physical verification/enrollment of the biometric data.