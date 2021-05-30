N-Power: How To Solve “Transaction Failed, Please Try Again Later” Issue

How To Solve “Transaction Failed, Please Try Again Later” Issue

N-Power Batch C: How To Solve “Transaction Failed, Please Try Again Later” Issue

Many N-Power Batch C applicants have been worried over the “Transaction Failed, Please Try Later” prompt.

Please if you are an N-Power Batch C applicant, trying to login and keep facing this issue on the N-Power portal, please do not panic, as this is a network issue from the N-Power/NASIMS Portal.

All N-Power Batch C applicants are advised to try logging in much later, during off-peak period, that is later in the night or very early in the morning, as lots of N-Power Batch C applicants are also trying to login into the N-Power portal simultaneously.

N-Power Batch C applicant should access the N-Power portal by 11pm or thereabout. The N-Power/NASIMS site should be less busy by then.

N-Power Batch C applicant should clear their browser cache or use another browser and also put on a VPN.