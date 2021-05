Good day, my Nairaland family.

I need your urgent advice on this, i have a friend that has been working with a bank close to 2 years now, on a 40k monthly salary, he is deliberating on quitting the banking job and collect a keke NAPEP on a hire purchase, which I feel is far better than the banking job.

My own advice for him is to leave the banking job.

please i need more advice from you guys and I might likely get advice from experienced people, that’s why i am here.

Thank You.