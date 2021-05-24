Napoli Sack Head Coach, Gennaro Gattuso

Napoli’s head Coach, Aurelio De Laurentiis announced it via twitter;

Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you. Thanking you for your work, I wish you success wherever you go. A hug to your wife and children too. Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Thank you, boss!

Napoli needed all 3 points to leapfrog Juventus into the Champions League spots but fell short after Davide Faraoni’s 69th minute equaliser for Hellas Verona cancelled Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani’s 60th minute strike.

Napoli heads to the Europa League as Champions Internazionale, AC Milan, Atalanta and Juventus head into the Champions League for next season.