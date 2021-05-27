National Association Of Poly Students To Disrupt Flights In Abuja (Photos)

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has vowed to disrupt domestic and international flights at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Monday if the Federal Government fails to reach an agreement with ASUP.
https://twitter.com/TheNationNews/status/1397976573257555968?s=19
The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has vowed to disrupt domestic and international flights at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Monday if the Federal Government fails to reach an agreement with ASUP.