NDLEA agents disguise as customers to nab 10 online drug traffickers, seizes 107kg of cocaine, 11 dispatch bikes in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have launched fresh raids on online drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, during which a young lady and her boyfriend as well as eight others were arrested and assorted drugs recovered from them.

The first suspect, 28-year-old Ese Patrick, who sells her illicit substances through an Instagram account; Ese’sOvenSecret, was tracked and arrested with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEAs undercover agents, on 21st May, 2021 and delivered by herself and her boyfriend in a Mercedes Benz car.

A follow up operation at her residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weed, which she uses in baking the brownies. Further investigation led to the arrest of one Iyama Patrick, with 450 grams of Arizona weed. He supplies Ese the cannabis she uses.

A day earlier, a motorcycle belonging to a courier company, was abandoned by a despatch rider in Wuse zone 4 upon sighting NDLEAs outpost in the area. The motorcycle was later found to contain several pinches of crack cocaine (a.k.a Challie), and some envelopes of Arizona meant for delivery.

Another online drug trafficker, Peter Nkejika was arrested on Monday 24th May 2021 following an arrest of a despatch rider with some quantity of Loud, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis. Each portion of loud costs N30, 000 and the rider was caught with 17 portions for delivery.

Also on Tuesday 25th May, NDLEA operatives intercepted two online drug transactions and arrested two despatch riders with some quantities of cocaine and Loud already packaged for delivery recovered from them.

In all, five despatch riders and a lady, Dolapo Benjamin who owns motorcycles involved in door to door distribution of drugs and drug based edibles; cakes and brownies were arrested while six despatch motorcycles involved in door to door drug distribution were seized.



