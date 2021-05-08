PRESS RELEASE

NDLEA RELEASES LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR FINAL SCREENING OF NARCOTIC OFFICERS AND NARCOTIC ASSISTANTS

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the final screening of qualified candidates for narcotic officers and narcotic assistants cadres.

The screening exercise, which was suspended in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now proceed in batches in designated centres as follows:

NDLEA HEADQUARTERS ABUJA

Candidates within the following categories and whose names are listed on the final list as published on the Agency’s website: www.ndlea.gov.ng should report at NDLEA HEADQUATERS, No 6 Port Harcourt Crescent, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja as follows:

a.Lawyers – 17th May, 2021

b. Specialised Courses and Languages – 19th May, 2021

c. Special Skill Candidates – 20th May, 2021

d. Doctors- 21st May,2021

NDLEA ACADEMY JOS PLATEAU STATE

Candidates on the general list should report at the Agency’s Academy, Katon Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for screening in the order of batches specified below:

BATCH ‘A’: Nos 1- 242 (17th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘B’: Nos 243- 484 (18th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘C’: Nos 485-726 (19th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘D’: Nos 727 – 968 (20th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘E’: Nos 969 – 1209 (21st May, 2021)

BATCH ‘F’: Nos 1210- 1450 (22nd May, 2021)

NACORTIC ASSISTANT CADRE

Candidates on the Narcotic Assistant cadre should report at the Agency’s Academy, Katon Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for screening in strict compliance to the order specified below between 24th May – 8th June 2021

BATCH ‘A’: Nos 1 – 300 (24th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘B’: Nos 301 – 600 (25th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘C’: Nos 601 – 900 (26th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘D’: Nos 901 -1,200 (27th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘E’: Nos 1,201 – 1,500 (28th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘F’: Nos 1,501 – 1,800 (29th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘G’: Nos 1,801 – 2,100 (31st May, 2021)

BATCH ‘H’: Nos 2,101 – 2,400 (1st June, 2021)

BATCH ‘I’: Nos 2,401 – 2,700 (2nd June, 2021)

BATCH ‘J’: Nos 2,701 – 3,000 (3rd June, 2021)

BATCH ‘K’: 3,001 – 3,300 (4th June, 2021)

BATCH ‘L’: Nos 3,301 – 3,600 (5th June, 2021)

BATCH ‘M’: Nos 3,601 – 3,900 (7th June, 2021)

BATCH ‘N’: Nos 3,901 – 4,165 (8th June, 2021)

CONDITIONS

Candidates attending the screening exercise must strictly observe the following rules:

COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocol

Arrival at the designated venue on the specified date

Candidates must present their guarantors form

Must present original and duplicate copies of their academic credentials

Birth certificates

Proof of State of origin

Certificate of medical fitness from a Government Hospital

A pair apiece of shorts and round neck white T-Shirts

Canvas and stockings

Any candidate who fails to abide by any of the conditions indicated above would be disqualified instantly.

approved Narcotic Officers Cadre list

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mQJGUfjAT0EFajc-j9s_NExPK3kb5fJS/view

approved Narcotic Assistants Cadre list

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CUiUQOeV3H6rXqhooZPWajHaCPmnslSa/view

NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja

Femi Babafemi

Director, Media & Advocacy

7th May, 2021



http://ndlea.gov.ng/national-drug-law-enforcement-agency-ndlea-has-promoted-a-total-of-1-311-staff/