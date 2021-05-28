New FG Employees Lament Non-Payment Of Salaries Two Years After Employment

The employment of some job seekers into different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by the Federal Civil Service Commission in 2019 has brought them pains and sorrow.

The news of their employment had been a dream come true for many as some had done various menial jobs to pay their bills before getting the job.

However, DAILY POST gathered that two years after they were employed, they are yet to be paid salaries.

Speaking to our correspondent, the employees expressed frustration, saying if the situation is allowed to continue, their productivity will be affected. Expectedly, many of them complained of rising debts.

One said, “My debtors are continually on my tail and the situation is causing me sleepless nights I tell you.”

Another, posted to a Federal Unity College, said “Things have been very hard for us. A lot of us could hardly feed, talk more of extending a helping hand to those looking unto us. We really wish the government would release our salaries this month.”

DAILY POST, in the course of investigating the matter, gathered that the COVID-19 pandemic is partly responsible for the delayed salaries.

It was also revealed that those employed from the south are yet to be captured into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) due to the pandemic.

A source in the office of the Head of Federal Civil Service said, “It was discovered that names were fraudulently smuggled into the list of those officially recruited and that a large number of fake appointment letters were discovered in some Ministries. As a result, the Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, decided to halt processing the payment of wages for the newly employed staff until investigations are concluded by a committee set up in February to look into the matter.”

However, the affected employees are pleading with the government to urgently look into their plight and fast track payment of their outstanding wages.

One of them suggests that to cushion the effects of the incessant delay experienced by new employees in the various MDAs, the government should develop a “new staff adaptability scheme” whereby the newly employed are given monthly stipends by their various MDAs’ pending when their salaries are regularized. This, he said, would go a long way to win their trust and give them a sense of belonging.

Some of the affected employees posted to schools commended their college principals for coming to their aid while others complained bitterly that theirs have done practically nothing to help them.

“Our school Principal has been making an effort to assist and cushion the effects of this nonpayment of salaries. He gives us N10,000 monthly stipends and also grants us a loan if we request. He also gave us 10 mudu of rice each and 2kg of vegetable oil during Ramadan. Sincerely he has been very kind to us. May God Almighty bless him more and more and may he be given higher positions of leadership.

“Our prayer is that God should favour and lift such Principals up and make them Permanent Secretaries very soon. These are the type of people we need as leaders! Lord bless them, bless their school and their homes. Ameen!” One of them said.

“O Lord, when will my principal do this kind of thing? Touch his heart, Lord and let him remember us o Lord. It is not easy,” another lamented.

“Where I came from, my principal cannot do such a thing. He can’t even give from the PTA, very heartless,” another affected teacher said.

“I really wish the remaining Principals of schools who are not cooperating in helping to cushion these effects of nonpayment of salaries emulate their colleagues who have taken the lead in doing so even if it means signing an agreement with the affected staff to pay them stipends that they will pay back once they start collecting salaries.”

