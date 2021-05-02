Newcastle Vs Arsenal Today At 2pm

Mikel Arteta is expected to make changes for Arsenal’s trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

The Gunners played the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Villarreal on Thursday and are due to face them again next week.

Given the tight turnaround – and the fact Arsenal’s season rests on the Europa League – Arteta is likely to shuffle his pack for the trip to St. James’ Park.

Hector Bellerin is due to come into the defence, while David Luiz will be eyeing a first start since recovering from a knee injury picked up in March.

Mohamed Elneny is another player who could get a rare start in midfield, although Dani Ceballos could keep his place given he is suspended for the second leg with Villarreal.

Up front, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will hope to start after coming off the bench on Thursday night following his battle with malaria.

