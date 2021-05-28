Newly-Appointed COAS, Yahaya Pays Last Respect To Late Predecessor

The new Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya pays his last respect to his predecessor, late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru after signing the condolence register at HQ Theatre Command of Operation HADIN KAI, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.



