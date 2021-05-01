Neymar Tries To Score From Corner Flag In PSG Training (Photos, Video)

Here is the moment Neymar Jr tried to score from the corner flag during a PSG training session.

Neymar and PSG have a crucial match next week in the Champions League semi-final 2nd leg against Manchester City.

PSG lost the first leg against Manchester City 2-1 at home and will now travel to England next week.

Preparing ahead of the match, Neymar tried his luck to score from the corner flag during a training session.

The Brazilian performed a few tricks then played the ball with a spin but the ball hit the post and did not go in.

Neymar lied down on the ground immediately and couldn’t believe his miss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYuRbgDIWGA

