NFF Releases Super Eagles Squad List For Friendly Match Against Cameroon

The Nigeria Football Federation has released a 24-man Super Eagles squad that will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in June, Newspremise reports.

The clash is to take place on June 4 in Wiener Neustadt, south of the Austrian capital.

Goalkeepers : Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka

Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands).

Defenders : Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Valentine Ozornwafor (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)

Midfielders : Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal).

Forwards : Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy)

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze will miss the clash because of an injury he suffered in the Europa League semi-final second leg fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The fixture is to help the squad get prepared for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign which will begin in September.

Nigeria are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Cape Verde, Liberia, and Central African Republic. For the Cameroonians, they are placed in Group D with Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, and Malawi.



