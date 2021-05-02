Nigeria Has Become A Giant Killing Field – PDP

The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the current security situation in the country, saying Nigeria has become a giant killing field.

In a communique read by the national chairman of the party after a meeting of the caucus at the Akwa Ibom Governors’ Lodge in Abuja, the party said Nigeria was fast descending into anarchy, with the security of lives and property “practically non-existent.”

“Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, rape, arson, mindless murder of citizens and even security agents are ravaging the land. Criminals have taken complete control of most aspects of our lives unchecked. The government seems powerless to act. Nigeria has become one giant killing field.

“The meeting also noted the unrestricted expansion of Boko Haram into newer and inner territories close to the seat of government in Abuja and expressed alarm at the capitulation of the security agencies and President Muhamadu Buhari’s APC government. In the view of the meeting, President Buhari has failed the people at a time of grave national crises,’’ part of the communiqué reads.

