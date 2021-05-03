Nigerian Big Boy ‘ATM’ Proposes To His Pretty White Girlfriend On Her Birthday (Pics)

Popular Nigerian big boy identified as “Son Will Wire” also known as “ATM” has taken the next step in his relationship with his beautiful white girlfriend, Monalisa by asking her to marry him.

Son Will Wire’s white girlfriend, Monalisa happens to be celebrating her birthday today and few friends came over to celebrate with her on her special day but she didn’t know she was getting engaged as well.

The Nigerian big boy during the birthday party went down on one knee with a diamond engagement ring and asked her to marry him. The lady said “Yes” with emotional and teary looks on her face.

Son Will Wire took to their shared Instagram page to share some photos from the birthday party which also ended as an engagement party.

Making the announcement to their 54k followers,

@Chaplate_Monalisa_Chaser a.k.a “Son Will Wire” wrote;

ON HER BIRTHDAY � AND SHE SAID YES. ❤️❤️❤️❤️



Below are some of the photos from the birthday and engagement party they shared on their Instagram Page.