Nigerian Man Renounces His Position As First Son In The Family

A Nigerian man identified as Ifeanyi Onukwubiri has publicly denounced his position as the first son of his family.

According to Ifeanyi, in a letter dated May 7th, revealed he is willing to be the last born of the family as being the first son of the family is a thorn in his flesh, adding that his immediate younger brother should take the position.

In his words: “The position is a total liability to me, a setback and a thorn in my flesh. Hence I am writing to formally inform you that I have renounced my position as your first son, and I am willing to allow my immediate younger brother, Ikenna, to take over the position if he so desires”. “By this letter, I am also relinquishing all my entitlements and heritage as your first son to Ikenna and Victor, and they are free to treat these entitlements as they wish. “I will therefore plead that from now on I should no longer be addressed as the first son of your family, I am willing to become the last born if possible.”

