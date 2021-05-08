Nigerian Man Who Bagged 1st Class In Maths Gets N9.2bn Worth Of Scholarship

– A young man from Sokoto state, Maniru Ibrahim, has made the nation proud as he nailed a €20 million (N9,206,407,800) scholarship fund in Ireland

– The mathematics guru said the victory did not come cheap as he has had to deal with numerous rejections

– Many people congratulated him on social media as they said he is the epitome of how brilliant Nigerians are

A young Nigerian man, Maniru Ibrahim, from Sokoto state has shown that the country has many great minds.

A first-class graduate of mathematics who finished from Usman Danfodiyo University, the man got a scholarship award worth billions in naira for his PhD programme, Daily Star Nigeria reports.

The €20 million (N9,206,407,800) scholarship is funded by the Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research Training in the Foundation of Data Science.

He will be getting a yearly allowance of €18,500 (N8,515,927.22) for the duration of his four-year programme. The scholarship funds also include travel and accommodation allowances for conferences related to his studies.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Star Nigeria, the man said that he had his primary, secondary and university education all in Sokoto and was posted to Zamfara to serve.

He revealed that he was a while ago shortlisted for a master’s program for theoretical physics in Italy where only three Nigerians were picked.

Ibrahim said that when rejections became much for his PhD, he was dampened. He stated the PhD programme he was given is the first of its kind and he is the only African to ever get it.

When news of his victory got to Twitter, below were the things people had to say:

@AdewoleAdewuyi2 said:

“Congratulations Maniru Ibrahim.”

@SenenIyorkaa said:

“Congratulations to the young man. Wish him the very best.”

@iam_abdoulmajid said:

“Inspiring mehn! He’s someone I know like personally. He even taught and a friend maths.”

@emsuraaj said:

“Indeed, a very good and hard working student.”

@m_chantu said:

“A good Nigerian there proving our value to the world. Wishing him the best.”

https://www.legit.ng/1414898-joy-as-nigerian-man-who-bagged-1st-class-maths-gets-n92bn-worth-scholarship-phd-ireland.html