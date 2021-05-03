Nigerian Prisoners Who Escaped From Jail Dehumanized By Ghanaian Authorities (Pix)

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) insinuates some of the Nigerians dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities in viral video are prisoners who escaped from a jailbreak in Nigeria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuV7d-mmhng

The Nigerian mission in Ghana is dealing with the matter. Some prisoners who allegedly escaped from a jail break here in Nigeria have been allegedly found escaping to Ghana during this period .through illegal means. The Nigerian mission has been engaging the Ghanaian authorities



https://mobile.twitter.com/abikedabiri/status/1389239213397364739