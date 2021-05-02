Nigerian Troops Nab Boko Haram, ISWAP Collaborators

Connect on Linked in

Some Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) supporters were arrested in multiple operations.

Nigerian troops of Sector II located in Damaturu axis of Yobe apprehended the collaborators, including logistic suppliers.

The troops were led by Major Daniel Chiwar, the Acting Commander of 154 Taskforce, according to PRNigeria.

The suspects were found in their hideout at Bulamari area of Ngamdu in Borno State.

Items recovered included huge containers of petroleum products they supply to insurgents.

However, soldiers engaged Boko Haram, with several gun trucks, at Rann in the Kala Balge area of Borno State at the weekend.

The troops, led by Lt. Colonel Samson Olashegbe of 3 Battalion, eliminated some terrorists, destroyed some of the trucks and recovered others.

The military said the successes were recorded after intelligence from civilians.

Last week, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru renamed Operation Lafiya Dole to Operation Hadin Kai.

