Nigerians force hospital staff to accept man they rejected.

An injured man was rushed to a government hospital in Abuja for treatment but the hospital staff rejected him.

Seeing that he was in a very critical condition, angry Nigerians created a scene at the hospital entrance until the hospital staff were forced to accept him.

