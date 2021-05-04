Nigerians Will Be Safe Under Buhari – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is optimistic that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.

Speaking during the Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir which held in Sunday at the Lagos House in Marina, Tinubu said Nigerians will feel safe under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

President Buhari had swept to power in 2015 on three cardinal promises – tackling security, fixing the economy and addressing power.

However, six years after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ending its 16-year rule on Nigeria, insecurity seems to have worsened under the current APC government.

But Tinubu feels strongly that things will get better in the long run.

“We know when it started but we don’t want to give excuses. This government will perform, Nigerians will feel safe and be happy,” he said.

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/05/03/nigerians-will-feel-safe-under-buharis-government-tinubu/amp/?__twitter_impression=true