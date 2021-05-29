Nigerians Will Praise Buhari At The End Of His Tenure – Femi Adesina

The statement catalogued the achievements of the incumbent federal government led by President Buhari in the last six years….

By Muideen Olaniyi

The Presidency, on Friday, said when the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari breasts the tape in another two years, the applause would be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics.

A presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement titled ‘The Buhari Administration at 6: Counting the Blessings One by One’.

The statement catalogued the achievements of the incumbent federal government led by President Buhari in the last six years.

Adesina said the administration had recorded giant strides in various sectors of the economy that would be recognised by “those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.”

The statement read in part: “The Muhammadu Buhari administration clocks six years May 29, 2021.

“This milestone affords the opportunity to reflect, and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.

“From infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.

“That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.

“Some people claim: ‘We don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it.’

“When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics.

“Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things.”

https://dailytrust.com/nigerians-will-praise-buhari-at-end-of-his-tenure-in-2023-presidency