Nigeria’s Daily Petrol Consumption Hits Record High Of 93 Million Litres

Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption hits record high of 93m litres

Nigeria’s daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol was at an unsustainable level at 93 million litres a day in April 2021 from an average of 61 million litres consumed in the previous months. This translates to a daily spend of N7.10 billion on subsidy.

Petrol consumption in West Africa is estimated at 120.80 million litres daily and at 93 million litres daily consumption, this means that Nigeria alone accounts for 77 percent of petrol consumption, even though it has 52 percent of West Africa’s population and accounts for 65 percent of the sub-region’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Major depots including Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Ltd (NPSC) in Ejigbo, Mosimi, Emadeb Energy’s depot, Matrix Energy’s depot, AYM Shafa’s depot, Aiteo’s depot among others lifted a total of 43.90 million litres, accounting for 47 percent of Nigeria’s daily evacuation. Smaller depots around the country make up for the difference.

