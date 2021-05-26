Nine Cultists Arrested In Ogun During A Supremacy Clash (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested nine members of Eye cult group in the Ajegunle area of Ibogun during a supremacy battle between them and members of Alora Confraternity, NaijaCover Reports.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspects identified as Sodiq Olabisi, Oluwatosin Andrew, Oladimeji Oyedele, Wasiu Raheem, Oyedokun Lekan, Yusuf Ajetunmobi, Busari Taoreed, Bolaji Raphael and Salami Toheeb were arrested on Monday, May 24.

According to Oyeyemi,

”While the clash was going on, distress call was made to the police divisional headquarters in Ibogun, and the DPO, CSP Samuel Oladele quickly led his men to the scene. On sighting policemen, the cultists, who had already inflicted serious injuries on the chest of one member of Alora group, ran away with their injured colleagues, while police successfully apprehended the nine suspects.”

He added that items recovered from them include one cutlass, five knives, 2 axes, 5 phone Batteries, and four thousand naira cash.

Oyeyemi added that the state commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-cultists section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation, while the fleeing members of the group should be hunted for and brought to justice.

