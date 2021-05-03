Nnamdi Kanu Orders Total Shut Down Of Abuja, Lagos, North, South-East On May 30

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has ordered a total shut down of the Southeast, Abuja, Lagos State and the North on May 30.

Kanu ordered the sit-at-home to celebrate those killed during the Biafra civil war.

Speaking through the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, Kanu urged Christians in the North to also sit-at-home.

A statement by Powerful reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and liberator of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to the public and Biafrans both home and abroad, that the annual anniversary of our fallen heroes and heroines will be on Sunday, 30th of May 2021.

“As usuall, there will be total lock down of the entire Biafra land on that day. There will be sit-at- home across Biafraland, Lagos, Abuja as well as northern towns with reasonable Biafran population.

“The sit-at-home order is also to be observed in all the markets within and outside Biafra land where our people do their businesses. It shall also be observed by Diasporan Biafrans in the over 100 countries with the IPOB family is present.

“We equally request our fellow comrades in Yoruba, Middle Belt and other Christians living in the far North to solidarise with us in the event as we honour all those who have paid the supreme price in our struggle for total freedom.”

