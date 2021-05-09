Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The Rivers State Security Council has called for calm following an overnight attacks on police personnel in the State.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presided over an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, condemned the attacks by unidentified armed assailants on some police formations.

The governor, reiterated that no amount of intimidation or cruel resort to barbaric attacks will make the State succumb to secessionist agenda of those who are bent on plunging Nigeria into another unwarranted crisis.

He, on behalf of the Government of Rivers State, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the Policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks.”

Governor Wike urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, as the Security Council has taken measures to secure the State.

He further enjoined them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to security agents.

https://independent.ng/no-amount-of-attacks-will-make-rivers-state-succumb-to-secessionist-agenda-wike/