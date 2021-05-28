No Way For Sharia Law In South West Nigeria – Bishop Wale Oke

TELL THEM I AM IN THE SOUTH WESTERN PART OF NIGERIA, THERE IS NO WAY FOR SHARIA HERE!

– Bishop Wale Oke

*It’s like we have an absentee President. He has served Nigeria all through his childhood but the man is suffering from extreme fatigue. He is out of touch with reality.

GOD Bless Nigeria

“For Zion’s sake I will not keep silent, for Jerusalem’s sake I will not remain quiet, till her vindication shines out like the dawn, her salvation like a blazing torch.” – Isaiah 62:1

