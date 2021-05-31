Nokia X20 Unboxing, First Impressions And Review + Price (Photos)

Nokia X20 ‘Nordic Blue’ Unboxing and Review.

The Nokia X20 is classed somewhere between the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 8.3 5G but judging by the lazy design, underwhelming color selection and output of the 64mp primary camera and 32mp selfie camera, I don’t think it was intended as an upgrade for the 7.2 users. 5G seems to be the major selling point of the Nokia X20 and a decent processor for power users. I think the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset should perhaps not have been in the 400 series because it is in the same class as the Snapdragon 732G processor. I played Fortnite Mobile and PUBG Mobile and even though the tiny single speaker is super easy to block, I enjoyed my gameplay.

Price: N155,400