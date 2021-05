Connect on Linked in

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has Proposed to his US-based model girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu and she said yes!

Sharing their engagement picture, the actor wrote:

I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me…



https://www.instagram.com/p/COZmVg0j5yN/?igshid=1rz4fdqturzrs