“Nothing Lasts Forever” – Spiff Announces Decision To Quit “The Johnsons”

Popular comic actor, Samuel Ajibola popularly known as Spiff has taken to social media to announce his decision to quit featuring in The Johnson’s TV series.

Spiff who always thrills fans in this family series said he is advancing to a higher stage while noting that nothing lasts forever.

Samuel made this known in a short Instagram video he made.

He said;

“Hey guys, how are you doing? So I have an important message to bring to the general public.

“For about ten years now, I have sacrificed my time, dedicated my life as well as all the God given creativity within me to serving the Spiff’s television character on the Johnson’s Television series which undoubtedly for me has fulfilled its purpose in bringing entertainment, happiness and joy to the African continent as well as bringing therapeutic healings to the bodies and minds of our people from several testimonies I’ve heard.

“But as we all know nothing lasts forever and everything that has a beginning definitely has an ending. And as tough as this decision has been for me to make in the past few years, the time has finally come for me to move on and grow into other purposes as I am in search of new challenges and other ways to entertain our people through other various projects.”

He further thanked multichoice, his fans and the producers of the Johnsons family series.

“I would like to thank the producers of the show for allowing me to showcase one of the many sides of my limitless creative talents as well as all of the fans who have given me fulfilment in enjoying that character. But most importantly, I would like to state that my loyalty belongs to Multichoice.

“What this means in general is that I have not quit acting, it simply means I am taking more time to be able to fulfill other purposes and to do other things. Thank you and God bless”.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/COkVmHuAiXN/?igshid=hlxf3kqr2576