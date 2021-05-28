Thirty-seven inmates of the Ibara Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command have been matriculated by the National Open University of Nigeria.

The inmates were admitted to study various courses such as Business Administration, Political Science, Criminology and Security Studies, Journalism, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Accounting, Economics, Christian Religious Studies and Economics Education.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Victor Oyeleke.

He said the matriculation brought the number of inmates of Ibara Custodial Centre studying various courses at the NOUN to 87 including two Masters Degree Students.

The statement read in part, “The Ogun State Command Controller of Corrections, Mojeed Olaniran, implored them to make good use of the opportunity given them bearing in mind that aside from security, the cardinal objectives of Corrections are Reformation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration.

“He also reemphasised that correctional service encourages inmates to upgrade themselves in various aspects of skill acquisition that will benefit their lives and society at large.”



https://punchng.com/noun-matriculates-37-abeokuta-inmates/