Nwakali Set To Dump Super Eagles For European Country – Brother Alleges

Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali has revealed his intention to dump the senior national team for another country.

Nwakali, who has not been capped in a competitive game, scored a spectacular goal for the Super Eagles against Atletico Madrid Football Club in an international friendly match in Uyo in 2018.

Recall that he was also part of the Golden Eaglets that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015, where he captained the team. The squad also had Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen.

Speaking to NAN on Monday, Nwakali’s brother, Mr Allwell Nwakali stated that his brother is hot on the trail of nations from across Africa and Europe who are seeking his services, a development which is giving the former Golden Eaglets concern.

“Some agents of foreign countries have approached Kelechi for a switch of allegiance so he would play for their national teams.

“Well, I cannot confirm if he has given it consideration because I know his wish to play for the Super Eagles. He is still studying the proposals and has yet to make a decision.

“For a player who wrote the name of Nigeria in global football by winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015 as captain of the team, Nigeria is in his heart,” he said.

