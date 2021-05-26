Shuaibu Ibrahim, director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the scheme is “critical to the unity of the country”.

He said the scheme is not a waste of time, adding that its relevance in integration and national cohesion must not be underestimated.

The brigadier-general spoke on Wednesday in his office in Abuja.

He said NYSC has been a useful tool for the socio-economic development of the country through the deployment of corps members to states outside their base.

He said the corps members contribute in many ways to the lives of residents of their host communities.

“NYSC is not a waste of time, wherever corps members are posted to, they have been adding value in order to be remembered with good legacies,” Ibrahim said.

TheCable had on Monday reported that the house of representatives is considering a bill seeking to scrap the scheme.

https://www.thecable.ng/nysc-not-a-waste-of-time-says-dg