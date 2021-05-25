Oba Elegushi Hails His ‘Master Planner’ Wife On 18th Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Elegushi of Ikateland Oba Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla III on Monday hailed his wife Olori Aramide Sekinat as his “chief strategist” and “master planner”, Igbere TV reports.

He thanked her in an Instagram post for all she does in a message that heralded their 18th wedding anniversary.

“My friend from the beginning, my wife later and My Queen forever. It’s 18years of bliss and glory to glory. Ours is a union in its uniqueness; it is the reason we’ve flourish together and our wonderful fruits are our testament. 18years today; forever to go,” the monarch said.

“Happy Wedding Anniversary, My Queen, My Dearest Wife, the chief strategist and our master planner! Thanks for all you do.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CPP_C7fgsGR/?utm_medium=copy_link

Oba Elegushi has three children – all girls – with Olori Sekinat.

The 45-year-old has a second wife Hadiza Tanko younger sister of a former special adviser to Kano State Governor Salihu Tanko.