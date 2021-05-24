‘Obaseki Police’ Fire Teargas At Protesting Staff Despite Inability To Pay Salaries

Edo State Government Bullies Protesting Staff Despite The Inability To Pay Salaries

*…..university activates on stand still as Unions insist on strike actions

….Big Joe parks deserted as student fails to resume

Today was a sad day as students watched their supposed fathers and mothers, lecturers, and tutors being bullied with tear gas by the Edo state police and PUWOV popularly known as Obaseki police. over agitation for their salaries arrears.

Staffs on arrival to the congress venue which was scheduled to take place at the University main gate were dispersed by men of the police force using teargas and threaten with guns

The Union lamented the negligence of the state government over staff salaries saying the state government reduced the University subvention from 271Million to 197 million to 94Million and now 41million respectively making it difficult for the university to fund itself

In a video recorded by the chapter’s vice-chairman who lamented the agony and pain, she is currently going through being unable to take care of her aged mother, children, and family at large. She also lamented how nobody wishes to borrow the staff of Ambrose Alli University money because of already accumulated debt.

Speaking with a senior student stakeholder of the university on the lingering crises he said

“My Dad is a senior professor at Usman Danfodo University and I know what we face at home when he is being owed salaries not to talk of families who both husband and wife are earning from the same school”

He further said that “going by my struggle experience you don’t win all bargains now since this people are agitating for 5 months the state government should pay 2 months and see if they won’t come back to work but asking them to resume without anything us out of place and uttermost rascality because their 61days strike will be in vain”

It should be recalled that the staff of Ambrose Alli University under the umbrella of ASUU and JAC went on strike over 5 months of unpaid salaries and 13 Month Checkoff since March 24th, 2021 [ASUU] and October 17, 2020[JAC].

The Union chapters vowed to remain resolute until their demands are met.

