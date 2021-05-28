Obiano Receives Garba Mukaddas, The New AIG In-Charge Of Zone 13, Anambra (Photos)

Governor Obiano Recieves The New AIG In-Charge Of Zone 13, Ukpo Anambra State.

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

A new Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Garba Mukaddas has arrived the state.

As is customary, AIG Mukaddas paid a courtesy call on Governor Willie Obiano at his Aguleri Country home to present himself to the governor and compare notes, aimed towards increased security of life and property of ndi Anambra.

The new AIG, a graduate of Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto has served in many police formations, including Zone 14, Katsina.

The visit coincides with the three hundred and twenty five days since the creation of the Zone on 8th July, 2020

Speaking after a closed door meeting with the AIG, Governor Obiano who presented him with an official vehicle, promised to synergize with him for the good of ndi Anambra.

Addressing the press, the AIG expressed gratitude to the governor for receiving him, assuring that they will work hard to confront and reduce crime in the society.

Highpoint was official vehicle presentation to the AIG by the governor.

Chief of staff to the governor, Mr. Primus Odili was present at the meeting.



https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/1970755993081350/