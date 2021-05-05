Obituary Of A 15-Year-Old Nigerian Girl (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

From The Information Reaching NaijaCover News Desk, A 15years old Kamso has lost her life due to brief illness.

We Bids Farewell To you Kamso

On Saturday 8th of May 2021

Continuing resting in thy lord last born, till we meet to part no more amen.

We love you but Godloves you more

Goodbye my lovely lil sis Chimkamso

# Ripkamso

# RipDominica

# Riplastb

# Ripmy future doctor

# RipAdaobi

# RipAdamama Nnukwu

# RipNkemdilim

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=860453538184722&id=100026602505659&fs=0&focus_composer=0